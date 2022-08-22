Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 20, 2022

1. Planck Length is a very small unit of length, about 10 to 20 times the size of a proton. It is important in quantum gravity, as it could possibly be the size of the smallest black hole.

2. After Arabic, the most commonly spoken Semitic language is Amharic.

3. Tokyo is the city with the most Michelin dining star restaurants in 2022, followed by Paris, Osaka and Kyoto.

4. Burundi is the world’s poorest country, followed by Somalia and Mozambique. The first ten are all in Africa.