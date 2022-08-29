Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 27, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. The military radar site in Canada’s Arctic visited by Stoltenberg is in Cambridge Bay, on Victoria Island, Nunavut..

2. RBI means ‘runs batted in’ in baseball games.

3. “A thing of beauty is a joy forever” is the first line of John Keats’ poem ‘Endymion’.

4. Cabbagetown, formerly known as Donvale, is an area in the city of Toronto. It supposedly got the name from Irish immigrants in the 19th century who were so poor that they grew cabbages in their front yards.

5. A military platoon is a unit headed by a lieutenant that can range in size from 10 to 100 soldiers. It is the smallest group that is led by a commissioned officer.