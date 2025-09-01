Monday, September 1, 2025
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 30, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  Wawa, Ontario is the home of the world’s largest structure of a goose.  Why?  Wawa means ‘goose’ in the Algonquin language, most likely from the onomatopoeic sound a goose makes.
2.  There are one hundred zeros in a googol, following the number 1.
3.  Saanich, BC is the farthest away from Ottawa.
4.  The opening words of Shakespeare’s Hamlet are ”Who’s there?”, spoken by Barnardo, a sentinel.
5.  “A Canada for workers, made here, paid here”, is the theme for this year’s Labour Day, with a parade to take place in Toronto.

