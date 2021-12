1. The abbreviation NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year. The Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year is ‘Vax’.

2. David L Cohen is the newly appointed US ambassador to Canada.

3. The Kingdom of Eswatini is the current name for the former Swaziland, a landlocked country in southern Africa. Its capitals are Mbabane and Lobamba.

4. All of George Foreman’s five sons are named George.

5. Wolodymyr Zelensky is the President of Ukraine.