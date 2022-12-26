Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 24, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. The major target from the Montreal Biodiversity Conference which ended this past week is ”30X30”: that is, to begin to retrieve immediately 30% of the planet’s land and sea and its ecosystems in order that it be done by the year 2030; thus the ”30X30”. There were roughly 180 attendees at the conference.

2. Besides Handel, J S Bach and Camille Saint-Saens are two composers of Christmas oratorios.

3. Hudson Bay is Canada’s largest inland sea, bordered by Nunavut, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

4. The Statutes of Canada are the country’s own legal code…the laws that govern Canada.