by Diana Filer

1. A filbert is a hazel nut….Also known as a cob nut. 2. Boxer Muhammad Ali was originally known as Cassius Clay.

3. There are seven continents: Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Antarctica.

4. Salman Rushdie’s latest novel is ”Victory City”.

5. February’s birthstone is the amethyst….the word comes from the Greek, meaning not drunken. The ancients even would carve goblets of amethyst to protect them from drunkenness.