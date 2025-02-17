Monday, February 17, 2025
Answers to Diana's Quiz – February 15, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  Finland has again been named The World’s Happiest Country for the 7th time.  Canada ranks at 15.  Israel is Number 5, despite Gaza.
2.  Micrographia is abnormally small, cramped, handwriting.
3.  The 3 Minute Thesis is a competition open to PhD students (in over 200 universities) who can explain the content of their theses to a general audience in just 3 minutes.
4.  Atlantic salmon colonized Lake Ontario from the last Ice Age, and evolved into the largest entirely freshwater population in the world until, over time, development, agricultural expansion along with various industries led to the salmon’s disappearance from the lake.

5.  Saint Valentine was a 4th century Roman clergyman who ministered to persecuted Christians.  He was martyred and his body was interred in the Via Flaminia on February 14th, since the 8th century.  No record exists about his life before that.

