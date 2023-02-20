Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 18, 2023

1. Raquel Welch’s first cousin, Lidia Gueller Tejada, became the first female President of Bolivia.

2. France has 12 time zones in the world, counting all its overseas territories. 13, if you count its territory in Antarctica.

3. The legendary Giacomo Casanova is the best known born Venetian.

4. P2P – Peer to Peer software, allows individuals around the world to connect with each other, to share their files, for example, without a third party intermediary.

5. The official name of the English Coach – or Carriage – Dog is the Dalmatian.