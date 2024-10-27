Community Compost Composers full up with leaves for this year

Monday, October 28, 2024
Community Compost Composers closes for the season.

A Big THANK YOU, Almonte, for sharing your leaves with us!  On October 16th Community Compost Composers put out a request for leaves and your response has been amazing once again. We had set a quota for approximately 1,800 bags of leaves and we have surpassed that as of this last weekend.

Due to limited space and available bioreactors for the leaves, we unfortunately do not have the capacity to take anymore of your leaves. You can still drop off your leaves at the Howie Road Depot that will be open Wednesday October 30th from 3:00 pm till 7:00 pm and Saturday November 2nd from 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. There is also a scheduled curbside collection of Leaf and Yard waste for Mississippi Mills on November 19 – 21, 2024.

Thank you once again for your leaves and see you next year!

Scott and Mike

