Saturday, February 19, 2022
Diana's Quiz – February 19, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Name one of the...

Answers to Diana's Quiz – February 19, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  This year's Best Picture...

Get creative on your birdhouses

The floodgates are opening! Birdhouse Bonanza is expanding...
Answers to Diana's Quiz - February 19, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  This year’s Best Picture nominees at the Oscars are: Don’t Look Up, Coda, Belfast, Drive My Car and Dune….this last directed by Canadian film maker Denis Villeneuve.
2.  Gotham has been a nickname for New York City since Washington Irving first used it in 1807.  The original Gotham is a town in Nottinghamshire, England.  Gotham in Old English means ‘goat home’.
3.  James is the commonest male name in English, followed by John, Jack, Robert and Michael in varying order.
4.  James Bruce Falls in British Columbia is the tallest waterfall in Canada, and the 9th tallest in the world, at 840 meters, or 2,760 feet.  (That’s more than half a mile)

5.  On a construction site, a supervisor wears a white helmet.

Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

