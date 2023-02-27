Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 25, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. The mimosa, originally a brunch cocktail combines equal parts champagne and orange juice.

2. According to some philosophies, for example the Chinese, the five basic elements are earth, air, fire, water and wood; according to other philosophies, they are earth, air, fire, water and space.

3. The coldest temperature recorded for a Canadian town was for Snag, Yukon, at -60.0 Celsius in 1947.

4. ‘Ours to Tell’ is this year’s theme for Black History Month in Canada.

5. Mount Stromboli, an Italian Island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, is a volcano that has been pretty well continually erupting for more than 2,000 years.