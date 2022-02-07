Monday, February 7, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz: February 5 2022

by Diana Filer

  1. A cenacle is a dining room, especially on an upper floor, as was The Last Supper.
  2. The Olympic ring colours are blue, yellow, black, green and red, all on a white background.
  3. CRISPR, standing for a ‘Cluster of Regularly Interspersed Short Palindromic Repeats’  represents a sequence of DNA found in genomes of organisms like bacteria.  The most interesting uses are:  allergy-free foods; greener fuels; faster race horses and ‘de-extinction’!  Its technology is an exciting breakthrough for immunotherapy research.
  4. The liver is capable of regeneration in the human body.
  5. The largest snake in the world is the green anaconda, its average length being 5.2 meters, or 17 feet long, followed by 3 types of python.

