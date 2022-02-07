Answers to Diana’s Quiz: February 5 2022

by Diana Filer
- A cenacle is a dining room, especially on an upper floor, as was The Last Supper.
- The Olympic ring colours are blue, yellow, black, green and red, all on a white background.
- CRISPR, standing for a ‘Cluster of Regularly Interspersed Short Palindromic Repeats’ represents a sequence of DNA found in genomes of organisms like bacteria. The most interesting uses are: allergy-free foods; greener fuels; faster race horses and ‘de-extinction’! Its technology is an exciting breakthrough for immunotherapy research.
- The liver is capable of regeneration in the human body.
- The largest snake in the world is the green anaconda, its average length being 5.2 meters, or 17 feet long, followed by 3 types of python.