by Diana Filer

1. There are 12 zeroes in a trillion.

2. Jens Stoltenberg, a former Prime Minister of Norway, has been the Secretary-general of NATO since 2014.

3. An anocracy is a state that is loosely defined as part democracy and part dictatorship. Today, examples of such states are Thailand and Taiwan, Nigeria, Uganda and Russia, to name but a few..

4. Five animal breeds that produce the most milk around the globe are cattle, sheep, buffaloes, goats, camels, and yaks,