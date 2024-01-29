Monday, January 29, 2024
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - January 17, 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 17, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  The Wolf Moon is the first full moon of the new year, so-called because its brightness can bring on the howling of wolves.  This year it falls on the 25th of January, Robbie Burns’ Day, and can be seen for the next 3 nights.
2.  According to the UN, around 385,000 babies are born every day worldwide, thus around 370 million a year.  This will occur until 2070, when the figures begin to decline.
3.  Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political party (and terrorist group) founded in Lebanon after the 1982  Lebanese War.  Hezbollah means ‘Party of God’, or ‘Party of Allah’.
4.  Gypsum is a component of cement-making. because it slows down the hardening of cement, thereby regulating its setting time.
5. Frog legs are now sold in a frozen form as dog food.

