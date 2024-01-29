Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 17, 2024

1. The Wolf Moon is the first full moon of the new year, so-called because its brightness can bring on the howling of wolves. This year it falls on the 25th of January, Robbie Burns’ Day, and can be seen for the next 3 nights.

2. According to the UN, around 385,000 babies are born every day worldwide, thus around 370 million a year. This will occur until 2070, when the figures begin to decline.

3. Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political party (and terrorist group) founded in Lebanon after the 1982 Lebanese War. Hezbollah means ‘Party of God’, or ‘Party of Allah’.

4. Gypsum is a component of cement-making. because it slows down the hardening of cement, thereby regulating its setting time.

5. Frog legs are now sold in a frozen form as dog food.