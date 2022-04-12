Home Hospice North Lanark launches spring fundraising auction, April 13 – May 9, 2022

Hello Spring! Hello, loyal HHNL supporters! We’ve gathered together a wonderful variety of items to delight you, providing value for your donation. Since everything has been donated, 100% of the funds we raise will be used to cover the costs of our programs, which includes additional staff hours and ongoing Visiting Volunteer training.

The timing of this fundraiser is so important. Our client numbers are at an all-time high. This is wonderful, but it does mean more staff and volunteer hours are required. As we are 100% funded through donations and fundraising initiatives such as this one, we hope you’ll be extra generous! Know that if you “overpay” for an item it helps us provide comfort, advocacy, support, and help navigating the healthcare system to people who are going through a hard time.

Some of the items we have so far are: great baskets full of goodies for pampering yourself, or cleaning your car, a fun day at home with the family, and even an all-Almonte basket. There are gift cards and items donated by a wide range of businesses including Judy Joannou Designs, Vodkow, The Daily Scoop, Patrice Your Independent Grocer, Starbucks, Equator Coffee, Fultons Sugar Bush, Pêche et Poivre, The Granary Bulk and Natural Foods, Rexall, and Shopper’s Drug Mart. We have original artwork by carver Dave Card, artist Adrianna Steele-Card (Peace of Mind Creations), Mary Anne Harrison of Grouted Dog Mosaics in Arnprior, and handmade cards by Karen Dulude. You’ll find costume jewellry, Pashminas and scarves, and so much more. Our Board members have also been generous with a wide range of items that make up some of the baskets, including wine and treats (they are such strong supporters of the organization). You will also find a number of cozy handcrafted shawls and socks, and some fun woodworking from Almonte’s Wayne Morrison (even a few of the “famous” cardinal suet feeders).

Would you like to donate something to the auction? It’s not too late! Simply email phyllis@hhnl.ca to make arrangements.

We are grateful for all of our donors, and you — the auction shoppers! Have a look at http://www.32auctions.com/HHNL-Spring-Auction-2022. We hope you find something you love, and thank you on behalf of our clients for your generous support.

If you would like to learn more about Home Hospice North Lanark and the work we do — or if you or someone you care about needs support, please visit http://www.hhnl.ca.