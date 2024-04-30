Parking fees coming to AGH

Patients and staff are eagerly awaiting the new CT Scanner currently being installed at Almonte General Hospital. The first patients will benefit from this important diagnostic tool this summer. To support the ongoing operating costs for this new technology, a new parking fee will be introduced this fall.

“Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the ongoing operation of equipment,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, Integrated President and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance. “Proceeds from the new parking fees will directly support our new CT scanner. We have brought a new service to our community that we didn’t have before, and these revenues will support its continued operation.”

The parking fee will be $4 per visit. Monthly passes will be available to support patients and families who make frequent trips to the hospital.

Almonte General Hospital is one of the only hospitals in our region that does not currently charge for parking. Thank you to our Patient and Family Advisory Committee and others who provided useful input during the planning stages for the new parking plan.