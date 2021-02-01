by Diana Filer
- Fomites are any inanimate objects – bed sheets, doorknobs, furniture, paper – that can transmit infectious organisms from one individual to another.
- Albert Einstein is the originator of the ‘passionately curious’ quote.
- The daiquiri is a rum and lime juice drink named after a town in Cuba.
- Dominica and Nicaragua are the only countries with the colour purple in their flags.
- A unicorn company is a privately held startup company with a valuation of at least 1 billion dollars US. The technology company OneConnect is a Canadian example.