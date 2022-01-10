by Diana Filer

1. Cambric tea is hot water and sugar combined with a small portion of tea, usually made for children and the sick.

2. Clickbait is a text or small item designed to attract the computer user to open a particular item on line.

3. The largest lake in the world – and the largest inland body of water – is the Caspian Sea.

4. Tara Henley is a Canadian journalist who last month resigned from CBC News because of that organization’s increasingly left wing slant on its news, and because some newsworthy items were being ignored.

5. Of the 32 hockey teams in the NHL, 7 are Canadian.