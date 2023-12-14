Civitan donates $11,000 to North Lanark Home Hospice

At the start of this week’s Almonte Civitan Bingo, a cheque for $11,000 was presented to Jan Watson, Chair of the North Lanark Home Hospice, by Civitan President, Tim Barr. The funds are from the proceeds of the Almonte Civitan Bingos, with thanks to the many players who participate. Without their participation, this support could not be provided.

The vision of the North Lanark Home Hospice is for every person, at the end of their life, to live with dignity, respect and comfort, and not feel alone. It is a hospice without walls that through education, advocacy and presence, offers companionship and support to enhance the well-being of individuals within our community, and their caregivers, during life-limiting illness and bereavement. For more information, or to donate, please visit their website at www.hhnl.ca.

Interested in being part of the work of Almonte Civitan? For more information, please visit www.almontecivitan.com.