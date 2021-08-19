CPAWS-OV Launches 2021-2022 Canadian Wilderness Stewardship Program

Gatineau, August 18, 2021- The Ottawa Valley chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS-OV) is now accepting applications for its annual Canadian Wilderness Stewardship Program.

The program is 120 hours from September to March and consists of:

A CPAWS-led wilderness expedition to the Noire River, A participant-led, volunteer community service project on conservation or education, and A summit for participants to share knowledge and develop engagement, conservation, leadership, and advocacy skills.

“The Canadian Wilderness Stewardship Program inspires the next generation of wilderness stewards by connecting our communities’ youth to nature through this educational experience,” said Chloé McMillan, CPAWS-OV Education Director.

To participate, applicants must:

Be between 18-30 years old Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or granted refugee status in Canada Reside in the National Capital Region Demonstrate an interest in conserving Canada’s wilderness Have access to a computer and internet connection

“The Canadian Wilderness Stewardship Program empowers our local youth to become ambassadors for wild spaces in their communities while building their confidence and leadership skills,” explained McMillan.

Applications will be accepted until September 1. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, learn more on the CPAWS-OV website.