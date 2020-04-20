Although the annual Carp Ladies Night, scheduled for April 17 had to be cancelled, one group of attendees wasn’t going to be put off handing over some ‘green’ to the Almonte General Hospital, the intended beneficiary of this year’s charitable funds raised.

The annual Ladies Night has been a mainstay on the community calendar for years, allowing women to enjoy a great social evening while the men did the serving. As well as a good time, the evening also benefits a charity as well as the fair each year. This year’s recipient was to be the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Although the ‘Shenanigan’ themed event wasn’t able to take place, a group of approximately 20 women decided to take their refund money and donate it directly to the Hospital anyway

The sassy group of donors included Annie Craig, Tanya McNeely, Erin Murphy, Jennie Mick, Teresa Lynch, Joanne Buch, Stephanie Lajeunesse, Crystal Buch, Kelly Patterson, Melissa Hand, Erin Waterfall, Allia Waterfall, Kim McBean, Annie Murphy, Maureen Enright, Nancy Brisson, Maureen Howel, Beth MacDonald, Sue Russell, Debbie McVey and Chrisie Gravelle.

Pictured here is Annie Craig holding the cheque with Joanne Buch, and keeping their distance Stephanie Lajeunesse with our Fundraising Chair for Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation, Julie Munro, all wearing their green.