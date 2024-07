1. Ammunition is now available for sale in American vending machines.

2. Beach volleyball is the port that will be played at the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics. l

3. ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ is from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘South Pacific’.

4. Voyager One is the first spacecraft to fly beyond our solar system and reach interstellar space.

5. Muharram, which began on July 7th is the first month of the Islamic year.