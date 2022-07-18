Monday, July 18, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 16, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The James Webb Telescope, newly launched this past week, is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space.  It is named for James Webb, who served the US as Undersecretary of State from 1949 to 1952.  He ran the NASA Space Agency, from the beginning of the Kennedy administration in 1961 until the end of the Johnson administration in 1968.
2.  Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is Ralph Goodale.  He had been appointed to several ministries in the Federal Government before this.
3.  Sir Sanford Fleming designed Canada’s first postage stamp in 1851.  It depicted a beaver.
4. The current Poet Laureate of Canada is the Cree poet and social worker Louise Bernice Halfe.
5. The Negev Desert is in Israel.

