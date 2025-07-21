Monday, July 21, 2025
Answers to Diana's Quiz - July 19, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 19, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  NEOM in Saudi Arabia is currently the world’s biggest construction project.
2.  Superman’s dog is named Krypton
3.  The richest man in Canada is David Thomson, third Baron Thomson of Fleet, the grandson of former Canadian billionaire Roy Thomson.  He has continued the family ability for making money, investing in multiple areas such as business, sports and art.
4.  In his later years, Giacomo Casanova was the librarian of Duchcov Castle in Bohemia, now the Czech Republic.  It was there that he wrote his famous memoir, The Story of My Life.

5.  A lurcher is a dog bred by crossing a greyhound with a retriever or a terrier.

