Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023

1. The original settlers of Winnipeg were buffalo hunters.

2. According to the television series set up to discover who are Canada’s heroes, the first one was Tommy Douglas, the founder of Medicare and a premier of Saskatchewan, followed by Terry Fox.

3. Ergonomics is the study of human efficiency in the working environment.

4. The Odyssey of Homer was Penguin Classic’s first published novel, and its best seller until the publication of Lady Chatterley’s Lover 14 years later

5. Rhytiphobia is the fear of getting wrinkles.