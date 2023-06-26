Monday, June 26, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023

by Diana Filer 1. The original settlers of...

WIT … Delightful Dragon?

One day, a few short weeks ago,...

Christine Evans — obituary

We mourn the loss of Christine (Iredale)...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - June 24, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. The original settlers of Winnipeg were buffalo hunters.
2.  According to the television series set up to discover who are Canada’s heroes, the first one was  Tommy Douglas, the founder of Medicare and a premier of  Saskatchewan, followed by Terry Fox.
3.  Ergonomics is the study of human efficiency in the working environment.
4.  The Odyssey of Homer was Penguin Classic’s first published novel, and its best seller until the publication of Lady Chatterley’s Lover 14 years later
5.  Rhytiphobia is the fear of getting wrinkles.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone