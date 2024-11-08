Temporary closure of Almonte General Hospital emergency department

Almonte, ON – The Emergency Department (ED) at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) will be temporarily closed tonight, Friday, November 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., and is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m.

This temporary closure is due to a staffing shortage, with the safety of patients and staff being our highest priority. All other hospital services, including obstetrics, remain fully operational and unaffected.

“Patient and staff safety is our top priority,” said Brad Harrington, MRHA President and CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of our teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital as they work diligently to provide essential healthcare. Our partners at the Lanark County Paramedic Service continue to support our community through this period.”

For medical emergencies, please call 9-1-1. Paramedics will transport patients to the nearest open Emergency Department. We kindly ask that patients do not visit the AGH Emergency Department during this closure to avoid delays in care.

Patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The nearest alternative Emergency Departments are: