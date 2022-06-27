Monday, June 27, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 25, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Auston Matthews, an American, is an alternate captian for the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team.  He has just this week won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL.
2.  Iceland is the NATO country without an army.
3.  Robert Louis Stevenson wrote The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
4.  Half a byte in computer language is called a ‘nibble’.

5.  Krakatoa is a volcanic caldera on an island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.  The volcano itself erupted in 1883.  Krakatoa is actually west of Java, but it was thought at the time of the phrase’s origin that ‘east’ sounded better

