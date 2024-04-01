Monday, April 1, 2024
Update on locally supported orphanage in Haiti

Centre Vie Orphanage in Haiti has been...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 30, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  The main theory for...

Lefthanders win Almonte’s famous left–right curling challenge

The annual Left Right Challenge Match was...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 30, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  The main theory for Easter being called Easter, is that it comes from Eostre, an ancient pagan goddess of harvest and Spring rites.  In many European languages the word for Easter derives from the Hebrew for Passover…Pesach:  (Pascuas, Paques).
2.  The RMS Carpathia, a Cunard liner, was the first to arrive where the Titanic hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, and was able to rescue 705 survivors from the Titanic’s lifeboats
3.  William Occam (Ockham) was a 14th century Franciscan friar who wrote that the simplest answers to philosophical questions or hypotheses were usually the correct ones.  He was also an early denier of papal infallibility.
4.  The Aztecs were members of the Nahuatl tribe of Central America.
5.  Francis Scott Key was the author of the text of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner”, the US national anthem.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

