Yard of the Week, July 15 2025

Wednesday, July 16, 2025
The prize for the fifth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 860 Jack Dalgity Street, Almonte.  This compact garden shows a great variety of textures and is immaculately maintained. It features a weeping mulberry and dense plantings of shrubs, perennials and stately grasses. Annuals in large containers add colour, and there is effective use of river rock as mulch.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

