Hey, Carleton Place, Home Hospice North Lanark is here for you!

We are excited to announce that we are opening our fourth satellite office.

Are you or someone in your life dealing with a life-limiting or terminal illness? If so, you may be struggling with finding the support you need. Navigating the healthcare system can be difficult, and you might wish there was somewhere you could go to get help. Also, if you’ve been recently bereaved you might find it helpful to talk with someone who can offer support.

If you would love to sit and chat with a knowledgeable person and find out what kind of support is available to you in the community, you can now do that easily. Simply drop by to discuss your concerns about anything regarding hospice care, Advance Care Planning or grief and bereavement with our Program Coordinator, Sidney Thomson R.N. You can find out about the supports available to you through Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) and other agencies in the community. Our Program Coordinator can also provide information on Advance Care Planning, an important process for everyone to ensure they will be cared for as they wish when their health takes a turn for the worse.

Starting Thursday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., people can stop by the Carleton Place Public Library to have a chat with our Program Coordinator. You don’t need an appointment; you can simply stop by any Thursday at 101 Beckwith Street, Carleton Place.

For information about our other satellite offices in Almonte and Pakenham, you can visit hhnl.ca/contact-us/.

There is no commitment. This is part of our mandate to be more accessible to those in our community who need support at a difficult time. We are very grateful to the Carleton Place Public Library for helping us make our services more accessible. Please note that current COVID protocols will be followed.

About Home Hospice North Lanark

Home Hospice North Lanark is a “hospice without walls.” Services are provided in the client’s home—wherever home may be, in the North Lanark area. We provide support, assistance with navigating the healthcare system, and advocacy for adult clients who have received a life-limiting or terminal diagnosis, and/or those who care for them. Bereavement support and public education also fall within our mandate. Our services are based on a holistic approach respecting culture, dignity and personal lifestyle preferences at no cost to the client. We are a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity incorporated since 2013, funded 100% through donations and fundraising. Visit http://www.hhnl.ca for information or to request support.