Woman hit by tree dies of injuries

We’ve received this very sad news from the OPP:

A woman struck by a large section of a falling tree in Almonte has died from her injuries.

On July 8, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the OPP and other first responders were called to the intersection of Ann and Church Streets.

A 34-year-old woman from Mississippi Mills was walking in the intersection when she was hit by the falling tree.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday the OPP was notified that the victim had died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

The investigation is continuing, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.