Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Baby Lamb Chops with Mixed Olive Relish

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Real Simple dresses up lamb chops with a delicious relish of olives, capers, lemon, vinegar, rosemary, cayenne and olive oil. Mix the relish ingredients together and let the flavours blend while you sear the chops. Serve the relish over the chops.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives, which are additive free. Unico capers and Eden Organic red wine vinegar are all-natural. Check the cayenne for colour or anti-caking agents and use freshly squeezed lemon juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 x 1 lb. (454 g) frenched racks of lamb, cut into individual chops
  • 2/3 cup (165 ml) mixed green and kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) drained capers
  • 2 teaspoons (10 ml) lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons (10 ml) fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish
  • 1/8 (0.6) teaspoon cayenne
  • ¼ cup olive oil (60 ml)

Preparation:

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high until very hot. Coat lamb chops with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil and ¾ (3.75 ml) teaspoon salt. Add chops to hot skillet in batches. Cook until browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest part reads 125°F (52°C) for medium-rare (or until desired doneness), about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.
  2. Stir together olives, capers, lemon zest and juice, vinegar, rosemary, cayenne, and ¼ cup (60 ml) oil in a bowl.
  3. Serve lamb chops topped with olive mixture.

From Real Simple

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

