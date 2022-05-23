Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 21, 2022

1. The first husband of the Duchess of Cornwall was Andrew Parker Bowles, a military man who ended his career as a Brigadier.

2. Canada’s largest nuclear plant is the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron in Ontario.

3. Allen wrenches are hexagonal tools used for turning internal hexagonal bolts into wooden, metal and plastic sockets. IKEA is well-known for using them.

4. Martin Shkreli is an American convicted felon, who has just been given an early release from prison this week. His most outrageous action when he was a hedge fund manager, was to acquire the antiparasitic drug Daraprim and raise its then value of US $13.50 per pill to US $750, a jump of 5,455%.