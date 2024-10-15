‘The Golden Spike: Lessons Learned from Crawford Lake’, Nature Talk, October 17

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists

Nature Talk – October 17, 2024

The Golden Spike: Lessons Learned from Crawford Lake

The October meeting of the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists will feature a zoomed-in presentation by Brenna Bartley. Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm. Please note that for this month only, a special members-only meeting will be held from 6:30 – 7 pm.

Brenna will describe Crawford Lake and how it has been chosen as one of 12 “golden spike” candidates around the world by an Anthropocene Working Group. Brenna has a Master’s Degree in Climate Change and is Manager of Education and Outreach for Conservation Halton.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form.