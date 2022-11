by Diana Filer

1. Absolute zero Kelvin is -459.67 Fahrenheit, or -273.16 Celsius.

2. Lieutenant General is a higher rank than Brigadier General.

3. The current value of a 2023 Canadian silver Peace Dollar is $219.95.

4. The newly elected Premier of British Columbia is David Eby, formerly the Attorney General in Premier John Horgan’s NDP cabinet.

5. Champ is the name given to the thus far legendary monster of Lake Champlain.