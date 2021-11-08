by Diana Filer

1. Stephane Guilbeault is Canada’a new Minister of Enviroonment and Climate Change.

2. In February of this year, the Magpie River in Quebec became the first river in Canada to be granted legal personhood.

3. The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is the oldest continuously operating ballet company in North America, founded in 1939 as the Winnipeg Ballet Club.

4. To inform, enlighten and entertain is still the role of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada’s national public broadcaster.