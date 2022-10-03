Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 1, 2022

1. Captain Cook sailed out of Halifax to take part in the blockade of Louisburg on Cape Breton Island in efforts to gain it back from France during the ongoing Seven Years War.

2. COP stands for Conference of the Parties, which happens at the United Nations Conferences to the Convention on Biodiversity.

3. The world’s first hydroelectric power plant was in the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin. It began operation a hundred and forty years ago yesterday, September 30, l882.

4. Paul McCartney’s first given name is James.

5. Diagolon is an online Canadian ”accelerationist group” whose main interest is in fomenting civil unrest, and other, far-rightist activities.