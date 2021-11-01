by Diana Filer

1. Melanie Joly is the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

2. The quotation, ”For a long time I used to go to bed early” begins ”Remembrance of Things Past” OR ”In Search of Lost Time”, the English translation of the French work by Marcel Proust, ”A la recherche du temps perdu”. The quotation in the original French: ”Longtemps je me suis couché de bonne heure”.

3. The most abundant metal on earth is aluminum. However it is always found as a compound, never by itself..two of the most frequent compounds being alum and aluminum oxide.

4. In both the Canadian army and the air force, the highest rank is General; in the navy it is Admiral.

5. Denis Villeneuve, the multi-award winning Canadian film director, is responsible for the just-released new version of the movie ”Dune”.