Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 4, 2025

by Diana Filer

1. Fulgencio Bautista was the immediate predecessor of Fidel Castro as the President of Cuba.

2. The CBC radio network science program Quirks and Quarks celebrates its 50th year on air this month of October

3. Tim Horton was a hockey player in the NHL, playing mostly defence for the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them to win 4 Stanley Cups. He died before the Tim Horton coffee shop franchise became well known in North America and internationally, with over 5,000 coffee shops in 14 countries.

4. Alec Guinness was Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars movies, and it was Ewan McGregor who played the part in the prequel films.

5. A botanical garden of shrubs and trees is an arboretum.