Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 10, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. Princess Elizabeth was 8 years old when she first met 13-year-old Philip at a royal wedding in 1934. They grew better acquainted several years later, in 1939 at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, England.

2.. King Charles III served in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

3. The Reprua River in the Caucasus country of Georgia is the world’s deepest river, at over 2,000 metres. It is also a very short river, measuring 15 metres or 59 feet in length..

4. Fortran was the first commercially available computer software language.

5. There are 39 books in the Bible’s Old Testament.