One-Pot Rice with Sausages, Fennel and Peppers

by Susan Hanna

This one-pot recipe from Ricardo combines sausages with rice, fresh fennel, red pepper and rice. Brown the sausages and then add the vegetables and cook for a few minutes. Add paprika and rice, pour in broth and wine, bring to boil and cook, covered, for 18 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and fennel fronds and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free From hot Italian sausages, Imagine Organic chicken stock and wine from Frogpond Farm that has a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. Use genuine Parmesan cheese—the name is stamped on the rind. Make sure the paprika does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) spicy Italian sausages, casings removed

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

1 small fennel, quartered lengthwise, cored and thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

2 tsp (10 ml) sweet paprika

1 ½ cups (375 g) long grain parboiled rice

3 cups (750 ml) unsalted chicken broth

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

½ cup (125 ml) Parmesan cheese, finely grated

3 tbsp (45 ml) fennel fronds, finely chopped

Preparation:

In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, cook the sausage meat in the oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until it starts to brown. Add the vegetables and cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add the paprika and rice. Pour in the broth and wine. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 18 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the Parmesan and fennel fronds. Season with salt and pepper.

From Ricardo