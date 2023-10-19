Apple treats and euchre this Saturday Oct 21 at the Cedar Hill Schoolhouse

Whether it’s a bowl of apple crisp or a game of euchre, the Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse are offering both at the Schoolhouse at 270 Cedar Hill Road.

From 1 to 4pm, get yourself a fall treat – apple crisp (gluten free available), your choice of beverage, and ice cream or whipped cream, all served in the cozy one-room schoolhouse. If you’ve been to one of the Friends’ Strawberry Socials, you know you’re in for a great outing, delicious food and a meetup with friends and neighbours. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids – and yes, the apples come from Cedar Hill trees!

At 7pm, come back to the Schoolhouse for the Friends’ final friendly euchre night this year. All skill levels welcome, beginners are encouraged! $10 per person, prizes and snacks included.

Proceeds for both events help the Friends of the Cedar Hill Schoolhouse preserve and promote this heritage gem. To check details on the apple crisp social or the euchre night, view (and Like!) the Facebook page for the Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse, or call 613-256-2014.