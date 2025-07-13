Are you or someone you know struggling to navigate life after loss?

Grief can feel overwhelming, isolating, and unpredictable—but it doesn’t have to be a journey you take alone. This summer, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) invites adults who have experienced a loss more than six months ago to join a compassionate and supportive Grief and Bereavement Support Group, beginning Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Running weekly on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., this 7-week program is hosted at the HHNL Office, Unit #2, 500 Ottawa Street in Almonte, a fully accessible space with ample parking.

At HHNL, we recognize that everyone grieves differently. Our support group is designed to honour and nurture each participant’s unique experience of grief in a confidential and caring setting. Led by trained and experienced facilitators, the group provides a space where individuals can connect, share, listen, and heal at their own pace.

Participants will explore practical tools for coping with loss while building a sense of community with others who understand what they’re going through.

Group size is limited to 10 participants, and pre-registration is required by July 30, 2025.

To register or learn more, please contact Emily at 613-406-7020 or emily@hhnl.ca.

If you or someone you know is living with loss, please consider joining us—or sharing this article with someone who might benefit from a safe place to process grief and begin healing.