Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Albert Lunn — obituary

Albert (Babes) Wayne Lunn It is with profound...

ConnectWell seeks Health Promoter

Position Title:             Health Promoter Program:                    Community Health Centre Location:...

Yard of the Week, July 15 2025

The prize for the fifth week of...
LivingHealthAre you or someone you know struggling to navigate life after loss?

Are you or someone you know struggling to navigate life after loss?

Grief can feel overwhelming, isolating, and unpredictable—but it doesn’t have to be a journey you take alone. This summer, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) invites adults who have experienced a loss more than six months ago to join a compassionate and supportive Grief and Bereavement Support Group, beginning Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Running weekly on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., this 7-week program is hosted at the HHNL Office, Unit #2, 500 Ottawa Street in Almonte, a fully accessible space with ample parking.

At HHNL, we recognize that everyone grieves differently. Our support group is designed to honour and nurture each participant’s unique experience of grief in a confidential and caring setting. Led by trained and experienced facilitators, the group provides a space where individuals can connect, share, listen, and heal at their own pace.

Participants will explore practical tools for coping with loss while building a sense of community with others who understand what they’re going through.

Group size is limited to 10 participants, and pre-registration is required by July 30, 2025.
To register or learn more, please contact Emily at 613-406-7020 or emily@hhnl.ca.

If you or someone you know is living with loss, please consider joining us—or sharing this article with someone who might benefit from a safe place to process grief and begin healing.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone