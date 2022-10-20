The BillboardArt and Yard Sale in Blakeney, October 22 Art and Yard Sale in Blakeney, October 22 October 20, 2022 Original pottery by Jennifer Ryder Jones This Saturday, October 22 starting at 9 AM 236 Blakeney Road Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Trad Songs at the Barley Mow, October 23 October 20, 2022 Sketchy Santa — Take Two! October 19, 2022 “The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened,” November 9 October 19, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Trad Songs at the Barley Mow, October 23 October 20, 2022 Art and Yard Sale in Blakeney, October 22 October 20, 2022 Walter Thompson — obituary October 20, 2022 “Cold Edge of Heaven” — book review October 19, 2022 Sketchy Santa — Take Two! October 19, 2022 “The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened,” November 9 October 19, 2022 From the Archives Cracked Bowls, Empty Bowls Gay Cook’s roasted chicken fingers with dips Gay Cook’s Pork Tenderloin Medallions topped with Dill Pesto over Stir Fried Napa Cabbage Summer Shrimp Scampi with Tomatoes and Corn Dr. Louise Coulombe encourages palliative care for our area Great Canadian Cheese Festival Equator Almonte launches drive-thru Nominees chosen for Business Awards Gala on November 8