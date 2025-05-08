Art in the Attic on this weekend

KALEIDOSCOPE OF CREATIVITY, ART IN THE ATTIC, MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND IN ALMONTE

ALMONTE: Art in the Attic, 35th annual show and sale, presents unique original works of art. Over twenty specialists, working in a variety of genres, will showcase their work in the Old Town Hall on Mothers Day Weekend from 10 till 5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday. Come and meet accomplished, emerging, and student artists in a beautiful heritage setting that fosters quality, community growth, and expressive individuals.

Wall Art. Shelf Art. Wearable Art. Useable Art. All are distinct expressions of talent. Some artists value realism while others push the boundaries of imagination. For instance, one jeweller paints images on jewellery and canvases while another crochets gemstones into wearable art; sculpturers translate culture into garden art, fused glass, pottery, and wall hangings; a university professor of photography preserves the memory of youthful rock and roll stars; one artist presents the love of animals in outdoor painted quilts; fabric artists convey the joy of life into wall hangings, miniature quilts and wearables; painters convey interpretations of nature and life using all types of media, photographers reveal what is unique beyond the lens; and art mentors lead by example by exhibiting at the show.

Make it a Day! Besides exploring the art exhibition at the Old Town Hall, drop into the many coffee shops and restaurants, shop in unique boutiques, picnic in the parks by the Mississippi, and walk the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail. A visit to Almonte is an experience.

All artists will be in attendance. They are friendly; their work is professionally displayed. Art is available at many price points so you and your loved ones can take home treasures on this memorable weekend. Artists from Mississippi Mills, Lanark County, and the Ottawa Valley present their creative efforts to inspire art collectors to take home memories of hope. Admission is free. An elevator ensures the venue is accessible.

As a thank you, on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a draw for a $50 Gift Certificate to apply to any purchase of artwork. Hours of viewing are Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday 10 to 4 on May 10th and 11th. This web site has more information: https://almonteareaartists.ca/.