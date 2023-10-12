Art Merchand — obituary

Merchand, Arthur Leo

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a beloved man Art Merchand at 64 years young. Devoted husband to Cora (Lloyd) for 39 years, Loving father to Jonathan Merchand (Tori Renaud) and Kelly Merchand. Cherished grandfather to Grace, Scarlett and Jackson Merchand. Dear brother to Debra Merchand, Albert Merchand (Danielle), and Andy Merchand (Angie). Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Merchand. Art was a caring bother-in-law and uncle. He will be missed by his cousins and many friends.

Art was a quiet, gentle caring man who never missed a friend’s birthday. If you entered Art’s circle of friends, you were considered family. Art loved the outdoors. The cottage or camp was his true home. Over the years he introduced maple syrup making to the Lloyds family farm, pickled every year so Christmas baskets could be made for all family and friends and anybody who decided to drop in during the holiday season. He only had one favorite season and that was hunting season that started in Sept and ended in Dec, but he talked hunting to his hunting buddies all year round.

Rest in peace, you were loved and will be missed, but your spirit will live on in the cherished memories of all who had the privilege of knowing you.

As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, always thinking of Jackson.

Family and Friends May Visit The

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11am at the Almonte United Church with a reception to follow in the church hall. Inurnment will occur at a later date in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

