‘Backyard Astronomy’ — October 16

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Nature Talk – October 16, 2025

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists’ October Nature Talk will feature speaker and Almonte resident Rick Scholes. Rick will offer a guide to the beauties of the night sky and how they change over time. He is a lifelong astronomy enthusiast and current manager of the Fred Lossing Observatory in Mississippi Mills. He focusses on telescope training, public outreach, and light pollution abatement advocacy.

Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and refreshments available starting at 6:30 pm.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our Membership page.

For more information about this or other Nature Talks, or to join our team as a volunteer, please contact Brian Gillespie’s email.