Carleton Place hospital emergency department will be closed night of September 3

The Emergency Department (ED) at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (CPDMH) will close at 7 p.m. today – Saturday, September 3rd. It will re-open at 7 a.m. tomorrow – Sunday, September 4th. Patients will not be accepted after 5 p.m. to ensure the department can close at 7 p.m. This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.

Patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The closest Emergency Departments are: