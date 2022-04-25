Monday, April 25, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Galilee Centre tour and open house in Arnprior, May 1

You are invited to an Open House...

Mississippi Madawaska Land announces appointment of first Executive Director

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Board of...

A Margaret Duncan reflection

by John Edwards On March 31st, I sat...
Science & NatureMississippi Madawaska Land announces appointment of first Executive Director

Mississippi Madawaska Land announces appointment of first Executive Director

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of MMLT’s first Executive Director, Carolyn Piche

Carolyn joined MMLT as its ‘part-time’ administrator in 2019.

She has been instrumental in building capacity and raising the funds required to sustain the continuing growth of the organization.  Carolyn has brought to MMLT a wealth of experience in working in the not-for-profit sector and a desire to apply her skills and energy to furthering its mission.

Congratulations Carolyn, we look forward to working with you in your new role.

www.mmlt.ca     613-253-2722     cpiche@mmlt.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone