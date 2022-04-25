Mississippi Madawaska Land announces appointment of first Executive Director

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of MMLT’s first Executive Director, Carolyn Piche

Carolyn joined MMLT as its ‘part-time’ administrator in 2019.

She has been instrumental in building capacity and raising the funds required to sustain the continuing growth of the organization. Carolyn has brought to MMLT a wealth of experience in working in the not-for-profit sector and a desire to apply her skills and energy to furthering its mission.

Congratulations Carolyn, we look forward to working with you in your new role.

www.mmlt.ca 613-253-2722 cpiche@mmlt.ca