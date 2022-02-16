‘Barbara Gamble: Spellbound’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday February 26, 2pm-5pm.

From February 16 to March 25, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present BARBARA GAMBLE: SPELLBOUND, FORTY YEARS OF ARTMAKING, an important survey exhibition featuring works by Ottawa-based artist Barbara Gamble. The exhibition can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays 11 am-4 pm.

Presented in our Gallery I and II, the exhibition surveys Barbara Gamble’s work over the past four decades, providing fresh insights into the artist’s creative journey. We are thrilled to feature selected works, some never previously exhibited, created from the 1980s through to 2021. Included are life drawings produced in the 1980s during independent group studio sessions, pastels created in wilderness settings, experimental works in printmaking, and paintings of landscape subjects. While Barbara Gamble has exhibited in many group and solo shows throughout her career, many of her studies and investigations made with different materials and subjects have never been seen by the public before.

Born in Ontario, Barbara Gamble grew up in Canada’s Maritime provinces, lived in the US and Europe, and settled in Ottawa. She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Ottawa in 1994. Her paintings have been exhibited extensively in galleries and in municipal, provincial, and national institutions. A passionate advocate for the arts, she has also served in many volunteer positions in the cultural sector, including positions on the board of directors of the Ottawa Art Gallery, CARFAC National, and the Enriched Bread Artists. Her paintings are held in many private, corporate, and public collections, including the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Ottawa Art Gallery, the City of Ottawa, Air Canada, Fairmount Hotels, and the Business Development Bank of Canada.

The artist gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Ontario Arts Council.

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday February 26, 2pm-5pm. This will be our first in-person vernissage of the year! In keeping with Ontario rules, proof of vaccination will be required. Light refreshments will be served. Artist Barbara Gamble will be in attendance. We look forward to seeing you!

